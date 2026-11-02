Israeli incursion into Daraa countryside amidst aerial activity over southern Syria

Three Israeli vehicles entered the village of Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin, located in the western countryside of Daraa, coinciding with the presence of aircraft in the skies over southern Syria.

Israeli incursion into Daraa countryside amidst aerial activity over southern Syria
NEWS
2 November, 2026   19:18
NEWS DESK
+

Three vehicles belonging to Israeli forces entered the village of Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin area in the western countryside of Daraa today, reaching the "Al-Hara al-Tahta" in the western part of the village, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The incursion coincided with the flight of aircraft over Daraa Governorate and various parts of southern Syria, amid ongoing Israeli military maneuvers in the region.

These movements are part of a series of repeated incursions by Israeli forces into areas of southern Syria, raising concerns among local residents regarding the potential security repercussions.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Report: Horrific assaults against female prisoners in "Dolatabad" in Isfahan

Next Article

4 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Related News

Kobani University rejects merger with Aleppo, Euphrates universities

Kobani University rejects merger with Aleppo, Euphrates...

2 November, 2026 - 14:59

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra countryside

1 November, 2026 - 12:02

Film Screening in Tel Tamer marks international day of solidarity with Kobani

Film Screening in Tel Tamer marks international day of ...

1 November, 2026 - 22:00

Child killed, 9 people injured by landmines in Tel Tamr, Manbij

Child killed, 9 people injured by landmines in Tel Tamr...

30 October, 2026 - 11:47

4 children drown in water quarry in Tel brak countryside

4 children drown in water quarry in Tel brak countryside

31 October, 2026 - 15:22

Syrian blue pottery fragments found at Russian archaeological site

Syrian blue pottery fragments found at Russian archaeol...

1 November, 2026 - 09:16