Ilham Ahmed: Violations hinder return to Afrin

Ilham Ahmed said the return of Afrin residents to their areas of origin was one of the outcomes of the integration agreement with the Syrian state. She noted that the continued presence of armed groups from outside the region and violations against residents’ property and livelihoods were hindering their return. Ahmed held the Ministry of Defence and security agencies responsible for protecting civilians, curbing violations and restoring people’s rights, in a move she said would strengthen civil peace and stability.

Ilham Ahmed: Violations hinder return to Afrin
NEWS
29 October, 2026   15:14
NEWS DESK
+

Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed told ANHA agency that the return of Afrin residents to their areas of origin represented a major achievement and one of the outcomes of the integration agreement with the Syrian state.

She said, “However, we are deeply concerned by the continued presence of armed elements from outside the region, which has become a real obstacle to completing this national step. In Afrin and its villages, we are witnessing increasing violations, including the seizure of homes and agricultural land, appropriation of the olive harvest, the imposition of illegal fees and restrictions on residents,” .

Ahmed explained that the seizure of residents’ property deprived displaced people of their right to return with dignity, forcing some who had returned to rent homes because they were unable to reclaim their own. She said this constituted a clear violation of rights and established norms.

Ahmed stressed that, in line with their national and institutional commitments, they categorically reject any dealings with citizens’ property and livelihoods outside the framework of the law.

She held the Ministry of Defence and security agencies directly and fully responsible for protecting civilians, maintaining security and putting an end to these violations. She called on them to respond to citizens’ complaints, address documented cases transparently and restore rights to their rightful owners to strengthen civil peace and achieve lasting stability.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Washokani IDPs call for end to suffering amid floods, bitter cold

Next Article

Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire

Related News

Qamishlo meeting discusses transitional justice, peacebuilding

Qamishlo meeting discusses transitional justice, peaceb...

28 October, 2026 - 16:44

Israeli actions in Syria: from incursions to military bases; territorial control

Israeli actions in Syria: from incursions to military b...

27 October, 2026 - 04:30

Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee urges coordination before return

Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee urges coordination...

27 October, 2026 - 14:38

Girê Spî IDPs Committee negotiations are underway to ensure safe return of IDPs

Girê Spî IDPs Committee negotiations are underway to en...

28 October, 2026 - 02:40

Israeli forces release young nan in Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces release young nan in Quneitra countryside

28 October, 2026 - 22:44

2 Syrian Defense Ministry personnel killed by unidentified gunmen in Idlib

2 Syrian Defense Ministry personnel killed by unidentif...

28 October, 2026 - 23:06