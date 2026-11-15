Calls to finalize membership of 156 Lawyers in Hasakah Bar Association

During the reopening of the Courthouse in the city of Qamishlo, lawyer Khaled Omar called on the relevant authorities to clarify the process for integrating 156 lawyers and formalizing their membership in the Al-Hasakah Bar Association. He noted that the status of these individuals remains ambiguous, despite previous promises to resolve the issue, and urged that their right to practice their profession be guaranteed.

Calls to finalize membership of 156 Lawyers in Hasakah Bar Association
NEWS
15 November, 2026   19:55
NEWS DESK
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Lawyer Khaled Omar has called for a clarification of the mechanism for integrating all lawyers into the Al-Hasakah Bar Association. He pointed out that the status of 156 lawyers remains unclear, as their membership in the association has yet to be finalized amidst the ongoing process of institutional integration.

Omar made these remarks outside the Courthouse in Qamishlo during its reopening today by a delegation from the governorate. He expressed concern over the lack of official clarification regarding the status of the lawyers in question and the procedure for confirming their membership.

He explained that the Lawyers' Union in the Al-Jazira region was established in 2014, and that the membership of most lawyers and judges, particularly those who had been unable to register with the Bar Association under the former regime due to their political and national stances was formalized within it.

He pointed out that the ongoing integration process with state institutions has yet to resolve the membership status of 156 lawyers' men and women within the Bar Association in Al-Hasakah.

This remains the case despite promises made during a meeting held last month in Damascus between the General Bar Association and lawyers from Al-Hasakah, in which it was pledged that all these lawyers would be officially registered with the association.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the continued uncertainty, particularly following the reopening of the Courthouse (Palace of Justice) in Qamishlo, noting that no clear mechanism has been announced to regularize their status or ensure they can continue their professional practice.

In his concluding remarks, he urged the relevant authorities to expedite the resolution of this matter and formalize the lawyers' membership in the association, thereby safeguarding their right to practice their profession and contributing to the proper administration of justice in the region.

ANHA


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