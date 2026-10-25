Ilham Ahmed, Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed discuss latest developments in integration process

The meeting was held between politician Ilham Ahmed and Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), for discussing latest development in integration process and the situation of women amidst political and military changes.

Ilham Ahmed, Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed discuss latest developments in integration process
NEWS
25 October, 2026   18:11
NEWS DESK
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Latest developments in the integration process and the situation of women in midst of political and military changes were discussed by politician Ilham Ahmed and Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, member of the Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Southern Kurdistan.

ANHA

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