Tank incursions and shelling on agricultural land in Daraa and Quneitra

The governorates of Daraa and Quneitra have witnessed Israeli military movements over a period of less than 24 hours, including tank incursions and gunfire targeting agricultural land in the western Daraa countryside, as well as artillery shelling of agricultural land in the southern Quneitra countryside, with no reports of casualties.

Tank incursions and shelling on agricultural land in Daraa and Quneitra
NEWS
15 November, 2026   11:27
NEWSDESK
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Local sources reported this morning that an Israeli military force consisting of three tanks had advanced through the Abu al-Ghaithar gate towards the outskirts of Wadi al-Raqad in the western Daraa countryside.

The sources added that one of the tanks fired several bursts from its heavy machine guns at agricultural land in the valley, while thermal illumination flares were fired into the sky. No information has been reported so far regarding casualties or material damage.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces shelled agricultural land east of the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside with heavy artillery yesterday evening. No information about casualties was reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented 118 Israeli attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2026, including six airstrikes and 112 ground attacks. The attacks resulted in the damaging or destruction of around 13 targets, including remnants of weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centres and vehicles.

Sh-S

ANHA

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