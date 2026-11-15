Internet service has been cut off in Quneitra

Landline internet service has been cut off across Quneitra Governorate. The Governorate’s Media Directorate said that the main fibre-optic cable supplying the governorate had been sabotaged in the Al-Qal‘ia area in the western Damascus countryside.

Internet service has been cut off in Quneitra
NEWS
15 November, 2026   10:57
NEWSDESK
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The Quneitra Media Directorate reported a short while ago that landline internet service had been cut off across the governorate after what it described as a deliberate act of sabotage targeting the route of the main fibre-optic cable supplying the area, in the Al-Qal‘ia area of the western Damascus countryside.

The directorate said that specialised technical and engineering teams had headed to the site of the sabotage to inspect and assess the damage and begin the necessary repair work.

Sh-S

ANHA

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