Several killed and injured in collision on Damascus Airport Road

Several people were killed and others injured after a passenger bus collided with a car on the road to Damascus International Airport.

Several killed and injured in collision on Damascus Airport Road
NEWS
11 November, 2026   21:22
NEWS DESK
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Several people were killed and others injured today in a traffic accident on the road to Damascus International Airport, after a passenger bus collided with a car.

Media sources confirmed that the collision resulted in fatalities and injuries of varying severity. The injured were taken to hospitals, while the final death toll and the circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

ANHA

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