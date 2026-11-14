Man killed, woman, child injured in landmine explosions in Deir ez-Zor -Raqqa

A man was killed and a child and a woman were injured in mine and war remnants explosions in both Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

Man killed, woman, child injured in landmine explosions in Deir ez-Zor -Raqqa
NEWS
14 November, 2026   18:07
NEWS DESK
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A man was killed and a woman and child were injured today due to the explosion of landmines and unexploded ordnance from the war in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

A man was killed and a woman and child were injured today due to the explosion of landmines and war remnants in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

The man was killed by a landmine explosion while riding a motorcycle in the Badia area near the Taim oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, while a woman was injured due to an explosion in the Al-Joura neighborhood of Deir ez-Zor city.

In the northern Raqqa countryside, a 15-year-old boy was injured due to the explosion of a landmine in the village of Qazali in the Tel Abyad countryside, in what is considered the third incident of its kind in the area within a week.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, explosions of war remnants since the beginning of 2026 have resulted in the deaths of 288 people, including 156 men, 119 children, and 13 women, and injured 486 others, including 270 men, 197 children, and 19 women.

ANAH

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