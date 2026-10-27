Return of over 800 displaced Serê Kaniyê families postponed

More than 800 displaced families from Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ayn) who were scheduled to return to their areas today have had their return postponed to a later date that has not yet been specified, according to ANHA correspondent, citing informed sources.

Return of over 800 displaced Serê Kaniyê families postponed
NEWS
27 October, 2026   13:38
HASAKAH
+

ANHA correspondent, citing informed sources, reported that the return of the seventh convoy of displaced people from Serê Kaniyê to their areas has been postponed indefinitely.

The convoy was scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, carrying more than 800 displaced families as part of efforts to help them return to their homes.

The reasons for the postponement remain unknown, with no information available about new arrangements or when the return trips will resume.

ANHA

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