Poaching on the rise at Lake Maydanki in Afrin

Poaching has been increasing at Lake Maydanki and in the surrounding wilderness areas in the Afrin countryside of Aleppo.

Poaching on the rise at Lake Maydanki in Afrin
NEWS
15 November, 2026   13:53
NEWS DESK
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Local sources have reported an increase in illegal hunting at Lake Maydanki, in the Shara district of the Afrin countryside, warning of its potential impact on fish stocks and wildlife. The concerns include both overfishing and land-based hunting, which threatens bird and animal populations in the area.

The sources called on local residents and relevant authorities to curb these practices and take measures to protect the lake and preserve biodiversity in the region.

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