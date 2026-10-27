Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee urges coordination before return

The Girê Spî/Tel Abyad Displaced Persons Committee has urged displaced people not to return individually before coordinating with the committee, stressing the need to protect their safety and ensure a safe and dignified return.

Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee urges coordination before return
NEWS
27 October, 2026   14:38
NEWSDESK 
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Today, the Girê Spî/Tel Abyad Displaced Persons Committee issued a notice calling on displaced people not to travel to the area to return home or begin return procedures independently without first contacting and coordinating with the committee. The measure aims to protect their safety and ensure a safe and dignified return to their homes and areas of origin.

The committee urged residents to exercise caution and responsibility, avoid being misled by rumors and unverified reports, and refrain from responding to unofficial calls. It warned that individual decisions could expose them to risks or violations.

The committee stressed that it is following up on the return process and maintaining contact with the relevant authorities to organize returns and ensure appropriate conditions and a safe environment. It said these efforts aim to safeguard returnees' dignity and rights, adding that updates and procedures would be announced through its official and authorized channels.

The committee emphasized that ensuring the safety of displaced people and organizing their return is a shared responsibility. It called on residents to verify information before sharing it, check its accuracy before making any move toward the area, and wait for official instructions and arrangements concerning their return.

The committee provided the following number for contact and coordination: +4915737754742.

A-H 

ANHA

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