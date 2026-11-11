Several killed and injured in collision on Damascus Airport Road Israeli artillery shelling targets outskirts of al-Manṭara Dam in rural Quneitra Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability Meeting between Kurtulmuş, DEM Party concludes Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF 2 children injured in landmine explosion in Daraa K. Star calls for joint efforts to combat violence against women Damascus residents oppose plan to replace park with shopping centre IRGC shells villages in Eastern Kurdistan Iraqi authorities destroy 3 ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk Seven months without pay for Alouk Water Station workers New Israeli incursion and farmers prevented from accessing their lands 370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow