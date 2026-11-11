Israeli artillery shelling targets outskirts of al-Manṭara ​​Dam in rural Quneitra

Israeli artillery fire has targeted the outskirts of Al-Manṭara ​​Dam in the central Quneitra countryside, with five shells landing in the area.

Israeli artillery shelling targets outskirts of al-Manṭara ​​Dam in rural Quneitra
NEWS
11 November, 2026   20:00
NEWS DESK
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Israeli artillery shells targeted the outskirts of Al-Manṭara ​​Dam in the central Quneitra countryside today, according to local sources.

The sources reported that five shells have landed in the area so far; there is no confirmed information regarding casualties or material damage.

ANHA

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