نساء من شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط يدعون إلى دعم حملة المطالبة بحرية أوجلان

تتواصل الدعوات لدعم حملة الهاشتاغ التي سيطلقها مجلس الإعلام الرقمي الكردستاني من أجل الحرية الجسدية للقائد عبد الله أوجلان، والتي ستبدأ في الثامن من تشرين الأول الجاري.

ودعمت نساء من شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط أيضاً الحملة. كما دعا سياسيون ومثقفون وأطباء من أستراليا وماليزيا وباكستان ومصر وليبيا إلى الانضمام إلى الحملة.

دعت نساء من شمال إفريقيا والشرق الأوسط إلى دعم حملة مجلس الإعلام الرقمي الكردستاني، ووجّهن رسالة قلن فيها "حتى يلعب السيد أوجلان دوره في حل القضية الكردية وتحقيق السلام الاجتماعي، يجب أن يتمتع بشروط وظروف حرة. لهذا السبب ندعو كل شخص يعمل من أجل الحل والسلام إلى دعم حملة الهاشتاغ، التي سيتم إطلاقها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي".

النساء اللواتي طالبن بدعم الحملة هن:

1. Tala Naser - Human Rights Activist - Palestine

2. Shamiran Mrokal - Vice President of the International Democratic Women's Union - Iraq

3. Dr. Amal Grami - University Professor of Gender and Human Rights Activist - Tunisia

4. Dr. Fatima Khafagi - Coordinator of the Arab Women's Alliance for Parity and Equality - Egypt

5. Dr. Hiba Haddadin - Executive Director of the Gender Foundation for Studies and Consultations - Jordan

6. Dr. Rabeha Mahmoud Al-Farsi - Human Rights and Political Activist, Vice President of the Libyan Future Movement Party, Member of the Libyan Women's Network for Peace Support - Libya

7. Em Almouamnin Yaya - Member of the Commercial Office of the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders - Western Desert-Morocco

8. Dr. Huda Rizq - University Professor, Writer, Journalist and Political Researcher - Lebanon

9. Prof. Dr. Zeinab Altojani - A University Professor Specializing in Islamism at Manouba University - Tunisia

10. Iman Ftih - President of the Peace Forum for Syrian Women and a Founding Member of the Delta Center for Development and Studies - Syria

11. Dalola Hdadan - Journalist and TV Presenter - Algeria

12. Afaf Ghatasha - President of the Union of Palestinian Working Women's Committees - Palestine

13. Omaima Al-Sherif - Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Promising Voices Foundation of Human Rights - Egypt

14. Omaima Jabouni - Member of the Administrative Board of the Tunisian League for the Defense of Human Rights - Tunisia

15. Radhia Jerbi - President of the National Union of Tunisian Women - Tunisia

16. Sabah Al-Hallaq, a Member of the Constitutional Committee and a Researcher in Women's Rights - Syria

17. Aida Nasrallah, Head of the Committee for the Defense of Lebanese Women's Rights - Lebanon

18. Zahra Qoubayi; Amazigh Human Rights and Activist - Morocco

19. Taiba Saad Abdul Karim, the Iraqi Feminist Uprising Movement – Iraq

20. Khadija Riyadi - Political and Lawyalist Activist – Morocco

21. Laila Nafaa - Jordanian Communist Party – Jordan

22. Women's Trade Union Forum The General Federation of Iraqi Trade Unions – Iraq

(ل)

ANHA